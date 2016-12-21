Shannon's Imperial Brand FBNS

The following person doing business as: SHANNON'S IMPERIAL BRAND, 789 BONITA AVE., PLEASANTON, CA 94566, is hereby registered by the following owner : Laura M. Bowman, 789 Bonita Ave., Pleasanton, CA 94566; Dale F. Bowman, 789 Bonita Ave., Pleasanton, CA 94566. This business is conducted by a Married couple.

