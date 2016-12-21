Roadshow: Why are these I-80 median barriers so much taller?
Q Since the diamond lanes were installed on Interstate 80 in the Richmond/Pinole area, I've noticed that the median barriers are unusually high on the straight sections and the normal height on curves. As I see it, the higher areas reduce "looky loo-gawker" slowdown problems resulting from accidents in the opposite direction as well as glare at night from oncoming traffic.
