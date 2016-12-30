Ride free Muni, Caltrain to sweep awa...

Ride free Muni, Caltrain to sweep away 2016

Friday Dec 30 Read more: SFBay

As cash-paying Muni riders scramble to get a Clipper card because of a cash fare increase Jan. 1, passengers can still expect free rides on Muni during New Year's Eve through the early New Year morning. For the 17th consecutive year, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will offer free rides starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 5 a.m. on Jan. 1 on all Muni lines.

