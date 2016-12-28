Police investigating theft of handgun, car
Pleasanton police are investigating a burglary in which $80,000 worth of items -- including a handgun -- were reportedly stolen from a residence. The burglary happened at a home on the 7700 block of Bernal Ave. sometime between 6:45 and 7:45 a.m. Friday, according to police.
