Police investigating theft of handgun, car

Pleasanton police are investigating a burglary in which $80,000 worth of items -- including a handgun -- were reportedly stolen from a residence. The burglary happened at a home on the 7700 block of Bernal Ave. sometime between 6:45 and 7:45 a.m. Friday, according to police.

