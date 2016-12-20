Pleasanton school superintendent placed on leave pending investigation
The Pleasanton Unified School Superintendent Rick Rubino, freshly hired in July, was placed on administrative leave, the school district announced Tuesday. The school board announced Rubino would be on leave pending an investigation into a "personnel matter," but did not offer further explanation.
