Pleasanton school board trustees to take oath of office tonight

Re-elected Pleasanton school board members Valerie Arkin and Jamie Hintzke and newly-elected trustee Steve Maher will take the oath of office at 7 p.m. tonight. Maher, the retired principal of Hart Middle School, will take trustee Chris Grant's seat, as Grant decided he would not seek re-election after nearly a decade on the board.

