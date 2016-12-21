Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black customers
A former Versace employee has claimed the company uses a secret "code" to alert employees when black customers enter the store, according to an unfair business practices lawsuit filed against the luxury fashion company. Plaintiff Christopher Sampiro, who worked at the Versace outlet store in Pleasanton, California, claims in court documents obtained by TheWrap that he was told "to say 'D410' in a casual manner when a black person entered the store."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanley/Isabel Road rage incident.
|Wed
|worried wife
|1
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Wed
|madoff zionism
|2
|Judge Judy
|Dec 27
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Dec 17
|Maria who is fed ...
|290
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Dec 16
|Princess Hey
|4,736
|Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11)
|Dec 13
|Israel Did 911
|216
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC