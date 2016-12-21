Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for...

Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black customers

Tuesday

A former Versace employee has claimed the company uses a secret "code" to alert employees when black customers enter the store, according to an unfair business practices lawsuit filed against the luxury fashion company. Plaintiff Christopher Sampiro, who worked at the Versace outlet store in Pleasanton, California, claims in court documents obtained by TheWrap that he was told "to say 'D410' in a casual manner when a black person entered the store."

