Last piece of San Francisco-owned property may soon be ours

Schematic shows vacant 3.18-acre site across from Pleasanton public library still owned by city of San Francisco Public Utilities Commission that is being offered for sale to Pleasanton for $4.2 million. The City Council is expected to move forward Tuesday with an apparent opportunity to buy a vacant 3.18-acre property across from the public library that the city of San Francisco has owned since the 1930s for $4.2 million, a parcel Pleasanton could have had for $500,000 if it had been included in the sale of the 510-acre Bernal property in August 2000.

