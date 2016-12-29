Honoring 32 years of service

Honoring 32 years of service

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Salinas Californian

Honoring 32 years of service Honored by all, Deputy Chief Daniel Perez retires from the Salinas Police Department on Thursday Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2iKestB Surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from 32 years in service to law enforcement, Salinas Police Department Deputy Chief Daniel Perez retired on Thursday at a City Hall Rotunda ceremony. Uniformed officers lined up in formation outside the Rotunda as Perez shook hands with each one-by-one, at times beaming and sharing a warm embrace with fellow officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 2 hr Red_Forman 4,739
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... 19 hr AIPAC treason 3
News Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M... 21 hr pulte pollutes 1
Stanley/Isabel Road rage incident. Dec 28 worried wife 1
Judge Judy Dec 27 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Dec 25 mnthind 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Dec 17 Maria who is fed ... 290
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,443 • Total comments across all topics: 277,508,407

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC