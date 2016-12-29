Honoring 32 years of service
Honoring 32 years of service Honored by all, Deputy Chief Daniel Perez retires from the Salinas Police Department on Thursday Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2iKestB Surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from 32 years in service to law enforcement, Salinas Police Department Deputy Chief Daniel Perez retired on Thursday at a City Hall Rotunda ceremony. Uniformed officers lined up in formation outside the Rotunda as Perez shook hands with each one-by-one, at times beaming and sharing a warm embrace with fellow officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Red_Forman
|4,739
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|19 hr
|AIPAC treason
|3
|Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M...
|21 hr
|pulte pollutes
|1
|Stanley/Isabel Road rage incident.
|Dec 28
|worried wife
|1
|Judge Judy
|Dec 27
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Dec 17
|Maria who is fed ...
|290
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC