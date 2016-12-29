Honoring 32 years of service Honored by all, Deputy Chief Daniel Perez retires from the Salinas Police Department on Thursday Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2iKestB Surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from 32 years in service to law enforcement, Salinas Police Department Deputy Chief Daniel Perez retired on Thursday at a City Hall Rotunda ceremony. Uniformed officers lined up in formation outside the Rotunda as Perez shook hands with each one-by-one, at times beaming and sharing a warm embrace with fellow officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.