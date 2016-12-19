Holocaust survivor to speak in Pleasanton
Abram Weberman narrowly escaped being sent to a concentration camp in German-occupied Poland during World War II. Now, the Holocaust survivor will share his story of endurance and escape for the first time publicly.
