DSRSD closing Pleasanton recycled water fill station

Tri-Valley residents who have participated in a program that has given away millions of gallons of recycled water will find themselves out of luck in 2017. Wednesday will be the final day for awhile that Dublin San Ramon Services District's residential recycled water fill station in Pleasanton will be in operation, barring inclement weather that would close it sooner.

