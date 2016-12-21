Council OKs purchase of San Francisco property for $4.2 million

Schematic of San Francisco-owned 3.18-acre parcel on Old Bernal Avenue, which is being acquired by Pleasanton for $4.2 million. In a nearly-empty chamber and with only one objector, the City Council last night agreed to spend $4.2-million to acquire a 3-acre vacant property that has been owned by the City of San Francisco Public Utilities Commission since 1930.

