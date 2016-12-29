Caltrain, BART to run on special serv...

Caltrain, BART to run on special service schedule on New Year's Eve

Caltrain and BART will run special train schedules into and out of San Francisco on New Year's Eve to encourage people to leave their cars at home. Caltrain will provide free rides starting at 8 p.m. Saturday and will run extra southbound trains from San Francisco later in the night in order to accommodate holiday passengers, many of whom are expected to watch the annual fireworks show along the Embarcadero.

