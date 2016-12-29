Caltrain, BART to run on special service schedule on New Year's Eve
Caltrain and BART will run special train schedules into and out of San Francisco on New Year's Eve to encourage people to leave their cars at home. Caltrain will provide free rides starting at 8 p.m. Saturday and will run extra southbound trains from San Francisco later in the night in order to accommodate holiday passengers, many of whom are expected to watch the annual fireworks show along the Embarcadero.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M...
|8 min
|pulte pollutes
|1
|Stanley/Isabel Road rage incident.
|Wed
|worried wife
|1
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 28
|madoff zionism
|2
|Judge Judy
|Dec 27
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Dec 17
|Maria who is fed ...
|290
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Dec 16
|Princess Hey
|4,736
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC