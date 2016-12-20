Alameda County traffic commissioner resigns amid misconduct probe
A longtime Alameda County court traffic commissioner charged with mistreating defendants has resigned in the wake of allegations of judicial misconduct, the Commission on Judicial Performance announced Tuesday. Taylor Culver, 70, resigned from his position with the Alameda County Superior Court on Nov. 30, leading the commission to dismiss the formal inquiry into his conduct on the bench, the commission said.
