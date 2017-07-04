Why a North Texas hospital system pay...

Why a North Texas hospital system pays full fare to send its staff to nursing school

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Cassie Valera knew early on that she wanted to be a nurse. "I was the kid that always had a Band-Aid ready for friends that got hurt," recalls the 31-year-old Allen resident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mosquito problems 19 min Col Tremordian re... 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 49 min WarForOil 9,844
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr neighbor 1,907
News Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month 11 hr neighbor 2
Afterschool programs 13 hr Kurtz74 1
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Sun Katie Couric 54
News Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem... Sun Luis 1
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,531 • Total comments across all topics: 282,226,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC