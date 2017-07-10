Sniper attack was part of chaotic yea...

Sniper attack was part of chaotic year for Dallas police

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this photo made Thursday, June 8, 2017, former Dallas police chief David Brown speaks during an interview in Dallas. The Dallas Police Department has weathered significant changes in the year since a sniper killed five law enforcement officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 hr neighbor 1,955
Testing 20 hr tiffan 3
Michele montalvo Mon Helperdude 3
News Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month Jul 4 GayUsA 4
Afterschool programs Jul 3 Kurtz74 1
News Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ... May '17 DMN is bias 2
What is your child doing this summer? May '17 ReachAcademy 1
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,884 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC