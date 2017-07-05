Plano apartment firm selling for $3 b...

Plano apartment firm selling for $3 billion

1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Monogram Residential Trust Inc. is being purchased by a fund headed by apartment developer and investor Greystar Real Estate Partners. Monogram owns seven Dallas-area rental communities, including the Alexan apartment project overlooking Stemmons Freeway and the Arpeggio in Victory Park.

