Plano apartment firm selling for $3 billion
Monogram Residential Trust Inc. is being purchased by a fund headed by apartment developer and investor Greystar Real Estate Partners. Monogram owns seven Dallas-area rental communities, including the Alexan apartment project overlooking Stemmons Freeway and the Arpeggio in Victory Park.
