Love among the literati: Writers find love between the words at plays ...

Dallas has a new bookstore, Interabang Books, which opened July 1, and, in a serendipitous coincidence, has two shows about love among the literati. At Stage West, the regional premiere of Laura Eason's Sex with Strangers gives us two novelists in an unexpected encounter in a secluded, wintry inn - then pours on the heat, with a warning on the door about adult situations and language.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.