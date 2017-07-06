Ex-presidential candidate isn't your typical robo-caller, but his...
The Watchdog gives an update on two Texans found to have committed fraud. He offers a warning about fake tax bills and a tip on toll road customer service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|20 min
|Pope Ben Out To P...
|1,922
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|meep
|1,131
|Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem...
|1 hr
|mr opposing views
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|WarForOil
|9,852
|Sijabuliso moyo dent one inc (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|sijabuliso moyo
|3
|Apostle Saul (Paul); Judaism Rejection (Jul '12)
|18 hr
|Ben Avraham
|2
|Were There Two Different Jesuses?
|19 hr
|Ben Avraham
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC