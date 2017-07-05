California-based pizza chain seeks bi...

California-based pizza chain seeks big slice of North Texas market

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Further solidifying Dallas' status as pizza capital of the U.S., a California-based chain has chosen the area to be home to most of its corporate-owned restaurants. The first Texas location of Flippin' Pizza NY Pies & Slices recently opened in Plano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 hr Mitt s Santorum S... 1,911
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 6 hr Greg Price Newsweek 56
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 12 hr WarForOil 9,848
News Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month 18 hr GayUsA 4
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Tue Princess Hey 455
Mosquito problems Tue Col Tremordian re... 1
Afterschool programs Mon Kurtz74 1
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,381 • Total comments across all topics: 282,260,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC