Bobcat Attacks Richardson Family's Do...

Bobcat Attacks Richardson Family's Dog - Again

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

David Dinsmore was watching his dogs in his backyard while drinking his coffee when a bobcat jumped over his six-foot fence. Surveillance video recorded what happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 hr neighbor 1,955
Testing 20 hr tiffan 3
Michele montalvo Mon Helperdude 3
News Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month Jul 4 GayUsA 4
Afterschool programs Jul 3 Kurtz74 1
News Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ... May '17 DMN is bias 2
What is your child doing this summer? May '17 ReachAcademy 1
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,884 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC