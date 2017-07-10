Always remember what officers do for your community
Dallas Police Honor Guard members carry Michael Krol's casket outside for the final salute. Funeral services for Dallas Police officer Michael Krol, one of five officers shot to death in a ambush July 7, 2016, were held at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, Friday, July 15, 2016.
