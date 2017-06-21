White ex-employee at Infosys in Plano files suit, claims company favored workers from India

Infosys, the India-based information technology consulting firm with an office in Plano, is facing yet another reverse discrimination lawsuit asserting that it creates a hostile work environment for workers who are not from India or South Asia. Erin Green, a former supervisor at Infosys, filed suit this week in the Eastern District of Texas in Sherman, alleging that he and black and white staffers on his team were denied raises and promotions and that other "non-South Asian" workers were berated by South Asian company officials.

