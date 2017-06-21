White ex-employee at Infosys in Plano...

White ex-employee at Infosys in Plano files suit, claims company favored workers from India

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Infosys, the India-based information technology consulting firm with an office in Plano, is facing yet another reverse discrimination lawsuit asserting that it creates a hostile work environment for workers who are not from India or South Asia. Erin Green, a former supervisor at Infosys, filed suit this week in the Eastern District of Texas in Sherman, alleging that he and black and white staffers on his team were denied raises and promotions and that other "non-South Asian" workers were berated by South Asian company officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 11 hr ThomasA 115
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 11 hr neighbor 1,862
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 17 hr WarForOil 9,835
Michele montalvo Mon Lix 2
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Sun a fan 22
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Jun 25 I P Standing 3
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH Jun 24 WarForOil 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,265 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC