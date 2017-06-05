When it comes to parks, Houston scores low in national survey
The Trust for Public Land recently released its 2017 ParkScore index rating park systems in the 100 largest U.S. cities. Houston comes in at a lowly No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking personal assistant
|4 hr
|Candace Horton
|2
|andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Aug '07)
|4 hr
|Candace Horton
|96
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|5 hr
|Sandy
|25
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|9 hr
|Dave Mason
|9
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|12 hr
|WarForOil
|9,805
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|neighbor
|1,729
|Testing
|Jun 2
|PlanoGal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC