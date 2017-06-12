The Last Word bookstore in its last days
The Last Word, the independent bookstore that opened on Fort Worth's Near Southside in May 2016, is facing its last chapter. The 2700-square-foot shop at 615 S. Jennings will close for good on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|neighbor
|1,811
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|15 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,518
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|Fri
|Victim
|3
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|9,823
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|Wed
|Shadow
|11
|Marion ky and surrounding
|Jun 14
|NotMySon
|1
|BREAKING NEWS: Officer-Involved Shooting Report... (Sep '08)
|Jun 14
|Joseph Watson
|23
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC