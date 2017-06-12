The Last Word bookstore in its last days

The Last Word bookstore in its last days

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The Last Word, the independent bookstore that opened on Fort Worth's Near Southside in May 2016, is facing its last chapter. The 2700-square-foot shop at 615 S. Jennings will close for good on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 hr neighbor 1,811
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 15 hr _Zoey_ 1,518
Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11) Fri Victim 3
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Fri WarForOil 9,823
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Wed Shadow 11
Marion ky and surrounding Jun 14 NotMySon 1
News BREAKING NEWS: Officer-Involved Shooting Report... (Sep '08) Jun 14 Joseph Watson 23
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,881 • Total comments across all topics: 281,822,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC