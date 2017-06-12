Sherman to sell excess property

Sherman to sell excess property

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

Sherman is making plans to sell excess property it owns at the corner of U.S. Highway 75 and FM 1417 and along the latter near its intersection with OB Groner Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BREAKING NEWS: Officer-Involved Shooting Report... (Sep '08) 1 hr Joseph Watson 23
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 10 hr WarForOil 9,816
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... 12 hr pretty closed club 1
Diesel Mechanics 15 hr Merr 1
News North Texas Mosque Welcomes Public In to Learn ... 16 hr Simran 11
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 18 hr neighbor 1,800
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 19 hr ThomasA 104
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,675 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC