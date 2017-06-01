Rover Dramawerks presents Who's under...

Rover Dramawerks presents Who's under Where?

Rover Dramawerks continues their 17th Season with the hilarious farce, Who's Under Where? by Marcia Cash and Doug Hughes . Performances will be at Rover's theatre in Plano, located in Ruisseau Village at 221 W. Parker Rd, Suite 580, at the northwest corner of Parker and 75. Performances run June 8 through July 1, 2017 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m. Jane and Sybil have rented a hotel suite for a private showing of their new lingerie line for famous Italian designer Bruno Fruferelli ...but their jealous husbands arrive, having jumped to the wrong conclusions, especially when they meet handsome male model Sebastian .

