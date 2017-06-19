Pregnant woman injured in Collin Co. crash has died
A pregnant woman who was seriously injured in a crash last week Tuesday has died, the family confirmed to WFAA. Heather Trimble, 24, and her 4-year-old daughter were rushed to Medical Center Plano following a five-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 near County Road 528.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|1 hr
|EBT Face TAZZ Hanna
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|WarForOil
|9,830
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|6 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|4
|Police seek suspect in home invasion that left ...
|6 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Dallas Stars owner seeks Frisco O.K. for upscal...
|8 hr
|Wayne Lowe
|1
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,525
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|neighbor
|1,824
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC