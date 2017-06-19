Pregnant woman injured in Collin Co. ...

Pregnant woman injured in Collin Co. crash has died

Thursday Jun 15

A pregnant woman who was seriously injured in a crash last week Tuesday has died, the family confirmed to WFAA. Heather Trimble, 24, and her 4-year-old daughter were rushed to Medical Center Plano following a five-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 near County Road 528.

