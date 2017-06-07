Police look for children who may have...

Police look for children who may have been preyed upon by Plano man...

16 hrs ago

Grand Prairie police are asking for help in identifying children who may have been contacted by a Plano man accused of arranging to meet a minor for sex. Weldon Josiah "Joe" Blair, 54, faces a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

