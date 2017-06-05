Plano's Legacy West Combats Traffic Congestion
Every Monday is a new opportunity to test the plans in place to help limit traffic congestion at Plano's new Legacy West development. All summer, about 250 new Toyota employees will begin work at the automaker's new North American headquarters near the northwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
