Plano tower sale in Legacy hits near record price
The former Encana Oil & Gas building located in Legacy business park sold for $123.3 million - or almost $386 per square foot - to Dallas-based Tier REIT. The sale of the 12-story high-rise comes five years after the tower last traded for an estimated $373 per square foot or $120 million.
