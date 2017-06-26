Plano tower sale in Legacy hits near ...

Plano tower sale in Legacy hits near record price

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The former Encana Oil & Gas building located in Legacy business park sold for $123.3 million - or almost $386 per square foot - to Dallas-based Tier REIT. The sale of the 12-story high-rise comes five years after the tower last traded for an estimated $373 per square foot or $120 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michele montalvo 1 hr Lix 2
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 11 hr neighbor 1,860
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 22 hr ThomasA 113
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Sun a fan 22
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Sun WarForOil 9,833
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Sun I P Standing 3
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH Jun 24 WarForOil 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,582 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC