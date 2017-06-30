Plano reports first human West Nile case of 2017
According to a statement from the city, the Collin County Health Department was notified about the case on June 29. "All mosquitos collected in traps have tested negative for the disease this Summer," read the statement. "The City will take proactive measures by spraying targeted locations in and around the area of the confirmed case."
