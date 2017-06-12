Plano policewoman shoots, kills mana Read Story Jason Whitely
PLANO A veteran policewoman shot and killed a man after he struggled with another woman at the Quiktrip on Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at 4:23 p.m. at the gas station located at 6400 Preston Road which is north of Spring Creek Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
