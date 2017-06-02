Plano officially opens Legacy West urban village: 'Welcome to the center of the universe'
The ribbon cutting at the project's centerpiece urban village is a milestone for one of North Texas' most ambitious real estate projects. "This project took an army to develop," said Legacy West's Fehmi Karahan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|neighbor
|1,715
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|443
|The Latest: National Spelling Bee gets down to ...
|2 hr
|Big duke 6
|1
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,517
|AT&T Has the Worst Customer Service On Earth
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|14 hr
|texas pete
|1,125
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|14 hr
|texas pete
|196
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC