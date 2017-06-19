Pizza Hut Surpasses 100 Million Pounds of Food Donated Through Harvest Program

Pizza Hut and community-based hunger relief organizations are celebrating a major milestone today: surpassing 100 million pounds of food donated by Pizza Hut to feed those in need locally and across the country. Since 1992, Pizza Hut restaurants have donated food to hunger relief organizations nationwide through its Harvest Program , a program originated by the company 25 years ago in partnership with Food Donation Connection .

