PARIS: Boeing to unveil Global Services site
Boeing will unveil the headquarters of its new Global Services company in Dallas, Texas, this July, creating a third leg of its enterprise by combining its existing commercial and defence aviation service companies. Boeing announced its new operating division in November and will serve both governments and commercial ventures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|4 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|447
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|neighbor
|1,816
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Fri
|_Zoey_
|1,518
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|Fri
|Victim
|3
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|9,823
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|Jun 14
|Shadow
|11
|Marion ky and surrounding
|Jun 14
|NotMySon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC