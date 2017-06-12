PARIS: Boeing to unveil Global Servic...

PARIS: Boeing to unveil Global Services site

Boeing will unveil the headquarters of its new Global Services company in Dallas, Texas, this July, creating a third leg of its enterprise by combining its existing commercial and defence aviation service companies. Boeing announced its new operating division in November and will serve both governments and commercial ventures.

