Mini-Bellagio fountain debuts at Plano center

Will public spaces be the new anchor tenants in the shopping centers and mixed-use facilities of the 21st Century? That's the opinion of J. Wickham Zimmerman, whose construction company Outside the Lines is unveiling a Bellagio-esque fountain that will present choreographed water shows at Legacy West in Plano, Texas. "Retailers recognize the importance of integrating thoughtfully designed gathering spaces and artful show fountains to drive foot traffic," Zimmerman said.

