'Mi amor': Man stabs girlfriend to death, stabs himself in Plano

Monday

Police say a man stabbed a woman to death and then stabbed himself in the lung last Monday night in Plano. Police arrested the man, 50-year-old Jose Ynes Oliba-Cabrera, at the scene after multiple witnesses saw Oliba-Cabrera stabbing his girlfriend in the intersection of Parker and Coit Roads.

