Mary Anne Sause v. Timothy Bauer Jaso...

Mary Anne Sause v. Timothy Bauer Jason Lindsey Brent Ball Ron...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: FindLaw

Appellant, v. TIMOTHY J. BAUER, Chief of Police; JASON LINDSEY, Police Officer of Louisburg, Kansas; BRENT BALL, Police Officer of Louisburg, Kansas; RON ANDERSON, Former Chief of Police of Louisburg, Kansas; LEE STEVENS, Former Louisburg, Kansas Police Officer; MARTY SOUTHARD, Mayor of City of Louisburg, Kansas; TRAVIS THOMPSON, Former Mayor of City of Louisburg, Kansas, Defendants - Appellees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr neighbor 1,838
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 3 hr _Zoey_ 1,130
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 3 hr _Zoey_ 1,528
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 5 hr Ellen DeGeneres 49
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH 22 hr The Puller Kim 1
Can Dems even be honest with themselves?? Thu The Truth 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Thu WarForOil 9,831
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,602 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC