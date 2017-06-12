Liberty Mutual's new Plano towers in Legacy West have changed hands
The Boston-based insurer acquired the twin tower, 1.1 million square-foot office development on the Dallas North Tollway from developer KDC, deed records show. While terms of the deal were not disclosed in deed records, the development had been valued at more than $325 million.
