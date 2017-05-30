Lentz says Toyota is reorganized and ready
When Jim Lentz took over as CEO of Toyota Motor North America four years ago, he sat down with global boss Akio Toyoda to get his "marching orders." But he got a surprise as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: National Spelling Bee gets down to ...
|49 min
|Farting Bee
|2
|Diana Friedman is suing the founder of The Fat... (Jun '15)
|58 min
|Chris Cuomo
|20
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|1 hr
|Ruth Bader Ginsburg
|41
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|neighbor
|1,715
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|443
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,517
|AT&T Has the Worst Customer Service On Earth
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC