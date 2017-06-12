Leader in Online Christian Education Releases a Major Upgrade to Improve Student Experience
PLANO, Texas, June 19, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Sevenstar, a world leader in online Christian education, is pleased to announce that it updated its Learning Management System to Agilix Buzz in April. Sevenstar's online learning platform is used by hundreds of Christian schools in over 40 countries, and the upgraded LMS has already benefited thousands of students taking online courses in 6-12th grade.
