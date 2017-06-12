Leader in Online Christian Education ...

Leader in Online Christian Education Releases a Major Upgrade to Improve Student Experience

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Christian Newswire

PLANO, Texas, June 19, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Sevenstar, a world leader in online Christian education, is pleased to announce that it updated its Learning Management System to Agilix Buzz in April. Sevenstar's online learning platform is used by hundreds of Christian schools in over 40 countries, and the upgraded LMS has already benefited thousands of students taking online courses in 6-12th grade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 1 hr Princess Hey 1,521
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 hr neighbor 1,818
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 7 hr texas pete 1,128
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 11 hr Movie Buff 9,827
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Sun Sharlene45 448
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Sun Buck turgidson 1
Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11) Jun 16 Victim 3
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,741 • Total comments across all topics: 281,872,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC