In Collin County Phillip Huffines rolls out Rand Paul as he tries to...
The Kentucky senator on Thursday headlined a campaign fundraiser for Phillip Huffines, the real estate developer who wants to join his twin brother, Don Huffines, in the Texas Senate. "Their family has been involved with limited government and supporting Constitutional conservatives for decades," Paul said at the Gleneagle County Club in Plano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Has the Worst Customer Service On Earth
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|5 hr
|Maverick 808
|440
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|6 hr
|texas pete
|1,125
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|6 hr
|texas pete
|196
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|6 hr
|texas pete
|1,516
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|WarForOil
|9,802
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|22 hr
|neighbor
|1,710
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC