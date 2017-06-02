In Collin County Phillip Huffines rol...

In Collin County Phillip Huffines rolls out Rand Paul as he tries to...

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Kentucky senator on Thursday headlined a campaign fundraiser for Phillip Huffines, the real estate developer who wants to join his twin brother, Don Huffines, in the Texas Senate. "Their family has been involved with limited government and supporting Constitutional conservatives for decades," Paul said at the Gleneagle County Club in Plano.

