House Republican plans to file two bathrooms bills during special session

The special legislative session is nearly a month away, but Rep. Ron Simmons is ready to file two different versions of what is likely to be the most controversial measure that lawmakers debate: restricting where transgender Texans can use the bathroom. Simmons, a Republican from Carrollton, told The Dallas Morning News he will file one proposal that will mirror a bill he filed that failed during the regular legislative session - an expansive ban on transgender bathroom use - and another that would apply only to public schools.

