House Republican plans to file two bathrooms bills during special session
The special legislative session is nearly a month away, but Rep. Ron Simmons is ready to file two different versions of what is likely to be the most controversial measure that lawmakers debate: restricting where transgender Texans can use the bathroom. Simmons, a Republican from Carrollton, told The Dallas Morning News he will file one proposal that will mirror a bill he filed that failed during the regular legislative session - an expansive ban on transgender bathroom use - and another that would apply only to public schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|110
|Is it ok for my sister to be dating our step un... (May '10)
|3 hr
|Delay S
|16
|Missing Person Nick Truckenbrodt
|4 hr
|Jtruck01
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|neighbor
|1,830
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|17 hr
|Chief Umser Charm...
|12
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Tue
|EBT Face TAZZ Hanna
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|WarForOil
|9,830
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC