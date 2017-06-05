Hoover, Gablemann to wed -
Ken and Michelle Gabelmann of Plano, Texas and Marlin and Ruth Ann Hoover of Frederick are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their children Faith Gabelmann and Grant Hoover. The future bride and groom are students at Oklahoma Baptist University.
