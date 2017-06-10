Free [H]ardware for Our Peeps

Free [H]ardware for Our Peeps

Those of you in Plano, TX or the surrounding area may want to visit the American Mini Storage today, as our esteemed editor-in-chief will be giving away a lot of hardware for free : some of the items include motherboards, low-end GPUs, and power supplies. Practically all of it is review hardware that is still functional but in "used" condition.

