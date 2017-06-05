Fast-growing home decor chain raises ...

Fast-growing home decor chain raises outlook

At Home reported a strong first quarter, helped by the addition of 23 new stores the chain opened in the past 12 months - and there are more on the way. At Home's net income in the quarter totaled $10.0 million, compared to $7.3 million in the year-ago period.

