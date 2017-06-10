Falconer wins Carrollton mayor's seat...

Falconer wins Carrollton mayor's seat; council races settled in other suburbs

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Dallas Morning News

Carrollton and Farmers Branch voters picked new mayors Saturday as suburban voters were called back to the polls to settle scores that were undecided on May 6. The runoff elections capped a particularly busy round of municipal elections in Collin County. All four of its major cities - Allen, Frisco, McKinney and Plano - elected mayors in the first go-round, but had council vacancies left to fill when no candidate received more than half the vote last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr neighbor 1,808
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 2 hr ThomasA 104
News North Texas Mosque Welcomes Public In to Learn ... 3 hr Wondering 8
News Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month 3 hr Big Duke 6 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Sun WarForOil 9,812
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Sun Princess Hey 446
hay trump stock market drop 238 Sun WarForOil 5
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,521 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC