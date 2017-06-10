Falconer wins Carrollton mayor's seat; council races settled in other suburbs
Carrollton and Farmers Branch voters picked new mayors Saturday as suburban voters were called back to the polls to settle scores that were undecided on May 6. The runoff elections capped a particularly busy round of municipal elections in Collin County. All four of its major cities - Allen, Frisco, McKinney and Plano - elected mayors in the first go-round, but had council vacancies left to fill when no candidate received more than half the vote last month.
