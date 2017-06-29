Dallas police used innovative tactics to handle their trauma after July 7
Editor's note: A few days after the July 7, 2016 ambush of police officers in Dallas, Officer Max Geron wrote a narrative about his experiences that day . In this column he writes part 2, picking up the story of what happened to officers after the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|neighbor
|1,867
|i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump
|4 hr
|impeach trump
|1
|Dallas-County 1 mins ago 12:33 p.m.New PETA bil...
|12 hr
|amy donovan
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|Rdmymx
|9,838
|trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH
|19 hr
|WarForOil
|3
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|117
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|1,531
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC