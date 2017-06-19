Dallas/Plano Marriott Offers Guests Up To 15% Off This Summer
Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center announces an exclusive promotion for the summer season, rewarding guests with up to 15% off their stay when they book now through . Guests staying two nights will receive 10% off their stay, with Rewards Members enjoying 15% off for the same length of stay.
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can Dems even be honest with themselves??
|1 hr
|The Truth
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|9,831
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|nancy p
|111
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|neighbor
|1,834
|Is it ok for my sister to be dating our step un... (May '10)
|18 hr
|Delay S
|16
|Missing Person Nick Truckenbrodt
|19 hr
|Jtruck01
|1
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|Wed
|Chief Umser Charm...
|12
