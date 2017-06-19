Dallas/Plano Marriott Offers Guests U...

Dallas/Plano Marriott Offers Guests Up To 15% Off This Summer

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center announces an exclusive promotion for the summer season, rewarding guests with up to 15% off their stay when they book now through . Guests staying two nights will receive 10% off their stay, with Rewards Members enjoying 15% off for the same length of stay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can Dems even be honest with themselves?? 1 hr The Truth 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr WarForOil 9,831
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 7 hr nancy p 111
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr neighbor 1,834
Is it ok for my sister to be dating our step un... (May '10) 18 hr Delay S 16
Missing Person Nick Truckenbrodt 19 hr Jtruck01 1
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Wed Chief Umser Charm... 12
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Cuba
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC